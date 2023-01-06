TURLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa County are investigating a grisly scene after two bodies were discovered at a property.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a mobile home in the 3400 block of E. 66th St. in Turley.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they learned that two bodies had been discovered inside a nearby building.

Officials with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office say both victims appeared to have been shot.

Investigators identified the victims as 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn Culkins.

Authorities say McElfresh owns the property and Culkins and her family rent the mobile home from McElfresh.

Authorities say they are investigating the case as a double murder, but have not released any information about a possible suspect.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (918) 596-COPS.