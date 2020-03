Authorities are investigating a homicide near Luther on March 27, 2020.

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway following a homicide near Luther, officials say.

Oklahoma County deputies responded to the scene near N.E. 234th and Peebly on Friday morning.

According to sheriff’s radio traffic, the suspect called 911 and told officials he shot his roommate in the back.

Authorities told KFOR at least one person is dead.

What led up to the incident is under investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.