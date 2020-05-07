Deputies investigating, searching for other possible victims of alleged Edmond child rapist

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma County deputies arrested a 37-year-old man accused of luring a 13-year-old boy into having sex with him.

Levi Scott Clark was arrested Tuesday at his Edmond home on complaints of first-degree rape and engaging in sexual communication with a minor.

The victim told investigators he met Clark through a phone app called Grindr. Clark was going by the name “okcboi”.

“They would meet very close to the victim’s house and engage in sexual activity,” said Mark Myers with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Clark allegedly offered the boy gifts, even a job at the Oklahoma City-based fireworks company he co-founded, to entice him to meet several times.

According to the affidavit, the boy told Clark he couldn’t work because he was only 13 years old.

Now investigators are trying to find out if there are other possible victims.

“Clark had access to children through different avenues, and also that he possibly had taken some out on camping trips,” Myers said.

Clark was a baseball umpire for youth leagues, and, eight years ago, he volunteered with youth groups at his church, the Church of the Servant.

Senior Minister Dr. Matthew Mitchell released the following statement:

“Our hearts and prayers go out to every victim involved in this right now. Levi Clark is a member of Church of the Servant. We have 8,000 members and an active church family. Levi has not been an active volunteer at Church of the Servant with youth since 2012.” Senior Minister Dr. Matthew Mitchell, Church of the Servant

Clark was also a substitute teacher with the Deer Creek School District approximately 10 years ago.

Now investigators are hoping this case will serve as a warning to parents to keep a close watch.

“He was doing everything that we see in the activities of a child predator,” Myers said. “Monitor what the children are doing on their cell phones, what apps children have downloaded, and try to be as protected as possible.”

Anyone with information about Clark, or any parents who believe their children may have interacted with him, are asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Related Content Edmond man arrested for rape of Oklahoma teenager