POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Pottawatomie County are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a theft.

Between 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. on March 19, investigators say someone broke into the Pottawatomie County District 3 Barn grounds and attempted to steal county vehicles.

Although they didn’t get away with any vehicles, the thieves stole tools owned by the county.

Officials with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office released images of people they would like to speak with in regards to the theft.

If you have any information on the case, call the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 273-1727.