Deputies: Man approached teens on social media, offered to pay for nude photos

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa County are warning parents to keep a closer eye on their children’s social media accounts following a recent arrest.

In November, deputies with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a case involving 48-year-old Andrew Ostrega.

Officials say the case began when the mother of a 15-year-old Tulsa County girl reported that Ostrega had reached out to her daughter on social media, asking for naked photos and videos.

Ostrega told the teen that he routinely pays girls for nude photos online.

Deputies set up an undercover profile, and they say they were also targeted by Ostrega.

Ostrega was arrested in Boise, Idaho and was extradited to Tulsa County last week.

He is facing charges of indecent exposure to a child, using technology to engage in sexual communication with a minor, and soliciting a minor for indecent exposure.

“TCSO Detectives believe that many other girls have been victimized by Ostrega. They are asking any underage girls who were approached by him online, to come forward by calling the Sheriff’s Office at 918-596-5601,” a post by the department read. “The defendant communicated with his victims through SnapChat using the screen names ‘drunk202020’ and ‘Drew Issme’ on Instagram.”

Officials say that this arrest should serve as a reminder to parents to always monitor their child’s social media.