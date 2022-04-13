OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they search for a robbery suspect.

On Aug. 30, 2021, Oklahoma City police say 21-year-old Tarren Blanchard and two women forced their way into an apartment.

Officials say they assaulted the man who lived there and robbed him at gunpoint.

At some point, the victim’s pregnant wife came home and was also held at gunpoint. As a result, Blanchard told the victims that this was the worst robbery he has ever committed.

Blanchard is a Native American man, standing 5’6″ tall, and weighing 150 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Tipline at (405) 713-1968.