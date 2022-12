CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Cleveland County say one person is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting.

Around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday morning, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near E. Indian Hills Rd. and 192nd Ave. in Newalla.

Officials with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office say one man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the chest.

Deputies say the suspect was found dead nearby.