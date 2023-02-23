OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people were rescued after their kayaks capsized in Osage County.

Around 9 p.m. on Feb. 19, deputies with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office were called to Skiatook Lake after an accident.

Dispatchers received a 911 call from a distraught woman who said she was stranded in the water.

The woman said they didn’t have life jackets on and they didn’t know how to swim.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman and a man on capsized kayaks that had lost buoyancy and were barely supporting their body weight.

Sgt. Jeremiah Godfrey jumped into the water with a rope and a life jacket. He swam to the pair, gave them one end of the rope and pulled them to safety.

Officials say the man and the woman were suffering from extreme exhaustion and hypothermia.

“It’s important to note that no one else was in the vicinity of the boat ramp when this life threatening incident occurred. Thankfully the kayakers were able to call 911 before their phone got wet, or this would have been a potentially different outcome,” the Osage County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

Authorities say when you go out on the water, you should always wear a life vest, know how to swim, make sure your watercraft is serviceable, and let someone know where you’re going and when you’ll return.