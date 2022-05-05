TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Tulsa County say they are dealing with the impact of severe weather in the area.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office’s Swift Water Rescue Team and airboat were busy on Thursday morning as they worked to rescue people trapped in flood waters.

Officials say they were assisting Okmulgee County.

So far, they have already had to rescue two people out of a stranded car, three adults and three children from a flooded home, and an elderly woman who was stranded in a home.

“We urge motorists to use caution today, as roads across the region are flooded. NEVER drive into water!” the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.