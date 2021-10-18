Deputies searching for missing Oklahoma boy in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Pottawatomie County are searching for an 11-year-old boy.

On Monday, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is searching for 11-year-old Eli Myers.

Myers was last seen in the 37800 block of Hwy 9 in Tecumseh.

At this point, they have not released description of what he was wearing.

Officials with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office say Myers woke up early Monday morning and told his sister he planned to run away.

When his parents woke up, Myers was not at home.

Authorities say Eli has ADHD and is slightly autistic.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 or (405) 273-1727.