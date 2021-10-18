Deputies searching for missing Oklahoma boy in Pottawatomie County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Eli Myers

Eli Myers- Pottawatomie County Sheiriff’s Office

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Pottawatomie County are searching for an 11-year-old boy.

On Monday, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is searching for 11-year-old Eli Myers.

Myers was last seen in the 37800 block of Hwy 9 in Tecumseh.

At this point, they have not released description of what he was wearing.

Officials with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office say Myers woke up early Monday morning and told his sister he planned to run away.

When his parents woke up, Myers was not at home.

Authorities say Eli has ADHD and is slightly autistic.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 or (405) 273-1727.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter