Deputies searching for Oklahoma man accused of rape

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Garvin County are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of rape.

According to online court records, Tyler Weeks has been charged with first-degree rape and four counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Sept. 21, but officials say they are still searching for him.

Sheriff’s officials say Weeks tends to frequent the Wynnewood area of Garvin County.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at 1-855-211-7867.

