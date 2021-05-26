Deputies searching for suspect following shooting in Oklahoma County

HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in the Harrah area after a person was shot.

The shooting occurred near Northeast 23rd and Harrah Road.

The suspect is believed to be in a contained area.

No details were provided on the victim or the severity of the shooting injury.

The suspect is described as a 45-year-old white male wearing camouflage pants or shorts and black shirt. Deputies recovered a shotgun he allegedly dumped when running into the woods.

This is developing situation. More information will be provided once it is available.

