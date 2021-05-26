Deputies searching for suspect following shooting in Oklahoma County

HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in the Harrah area after a person was shot.

The shooting occurred near Northeast 23rd and Harrah Road.

The suspect is believed to be in a contained area.

No details were provided on the victim or the severity of the shooting injury.

The suspect is described as a 45-year-old white male wearing camouflage pants or shorts and black shirt. Deputies recovered a shotgun he allegedly dumped when running into the woods.

This is developing situation. More information will be provided once it is available.

Be sure to get fresh headlines delivered to your inbox weekday mornings! You can also sign-up for breaking email alerts! KFOR.com/Newsletters