PINK, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators in Pottawatomie County are searching for a suspect armed with a long gun.

Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to stop a vehicle.

At one point, the vehicle stopped and let one suspect out near Hope Road and E. 1270, just south of Pink.

Officials say the man was armed with a long gun.

Deputies set up a perimeter in the area as they continue to search for the suspect.