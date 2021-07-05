Deputies searching for suspects on the run in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Pottawatomie County spent hours searching for a pair of suspects who are wanted for an active warrant.

On Monday, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office began searching for Dustin Coggins and Lilly Hart.

Investigators say both are wanted for active warrants, and were able to elude capture by deputies.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, officials say they were searching the area of Hardesty, north of Hwy 102 after receiving reports that Coggins had been spotted nearby.

He was last seen wearing orange shirts, no shirt and with bleached blonde hair. One report indicated that he was covered in blood after he tried to break into a vehicle.

Authorities believe Hart was picked up by a silver truck.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call (405) 273-1727.

