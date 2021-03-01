Deputies searching for witnesses after deadly crash

JONES, Okla. (KFOR) – Deputies are searching for people who witnessed a fatal crash in Harrah on Friday night.

Officials say it happened shortly after 10 p.m. along Harrah Rd., between Britton and 108th.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found a severely damaged Chevy Camaro in a ditch. The 27-year-old driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

A passenger in the car suffered minor injuries.

The pictures are shocking of a mangled wreck of twisted metal, glass and rubber.

Even though investigators only found the Camaro, they say they believe it wasn’t the only vehicle on the road at the time of the crash.

“Yeah, we believe the two cars may have been in the area moments before the victim crashed his car. In fact, we believe the victim’s car may have actually clipped one of the other cars,” said Aaron Brilbeck, with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Now investigators are asking any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

“We are looking for the drivers of those vehicles or anybody who may have seen somebody driving erratically on north Harrah, just before 10pm last night,” said Brilbeck.

If you witnessed the crash or saw a driver in the area driving erratically, you’re asked to give the sheriff’s office a call at (405) 713-1017.