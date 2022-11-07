CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities arrested two men who were allegedly traveling with thousands of marijuana plants along I-40.

On Nov. 6, a deputy with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office spotted an Enterprise rental vehicle that was speeding along eastbound I-40 and following too closely to another vehicle.

The deputy pulled over the vehicle for traffic violations near Banner Rd.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the deputy said that he could smell the faint odor of marijuana coming from cardboard boxes in the back of the van.

The driver of the van, 72-year-old Hsukun Fu, told the deputy that he didn’t know what was in the boxes, just that the owner told him to transport them to two separate locations in Oklahoma.

Investigators discovered 3,200 marijuana plants and 10 boxes that contained 10,000 plastic seedling trays.

The affidavit states that the van was traveling form Los Angeles to Oklahoma.

Authorities ultimately arrested Fu and the passenger, 48-year-old Baiyan Chen.