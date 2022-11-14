MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators in McClain County are asking for the public’s help as they search for a suspect in a road rage incident.

On Nov. 8, McClain County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a road rage incident that occurred in the northbound lanes of I-35, near the 100-mile marker.

Authorities learned the road rage incident started near Purcell at the 95-mile marker and continued for the next five miles, south of the Ladd Road exit.

Investigators say a woman driving an SUV was shot at by a white man in a small compact four-door white car.

The woman’s SUV was hit by three rounds and the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Right now, officials are working to try and identify the shooter.

If you have any information, contact the McClain County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 527-2141.