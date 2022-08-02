PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality are investigating wastewater treatment systems that could have serious implications for some residents.

The DEQ recently issued an emergency order to Garrison Shann regarding the unpermitted installation of 15 aerobic wastewater treatment systems in Payne and Noble counties.

Officials say improperly installed aerobic systems may cause raw and partially treated sewage in residential yards and sewage backing up into homes, which could lead to exposure to serious diseases.

DEQ staff is conducting an ongoing investigation spanning multiple counties where Shann operated.

Shann was immediately ordered to stop installing systems, to bring the systems already installed into compliance, and to pay $31,500 in past due permitting fees.