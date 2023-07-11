OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two boys have died after getting swept up into the current at the Lake Overholser dam Monday evening.

“It’s just a very tragic event. We hate that it happened,” said OKC Fire Captain Scott Douglas. “Some boys just trying to have fun, do some fishing for a birthday and it had a tragic ending.”

According to Douglas, four boys were celebrating at the lake, when two decided to go swimming.

One boy lost his shoe and eventually all four tried to help him get it back, which led to them getting swept up in the current.

The fire department got to the scene around 5:45 p.m. Monday.

“We made it. We saw two boys who were standing on a concrete ledge,” said Douglas. “We quickly went to rescue those two boys and we got them to safety.”

Meanwhile, there was an all-out search for the remaining two boys, 10 and 11 years old.

Crews scoured the water and searched from the sky for hours.

One boy’s body was recovered about 800 feet away from the dam around 8:15 p.m., according to Douglas.

The second victim was found a quarter after midnight about 2,800 feet away, just south of the 10th Street bridge.

“We hate it for the families. They were on scene. They were just as you can imagine, just very upset about the situation,” said Douglas.

One metro couple stopped by the lake Tuesday morning to honor the young victims.

“Basically, just to show respect,” said Robby Cockerham. “There’s a family that’s left in despair.”

Officials say the medical examiner’s office will release the identities of the victims. No word on when that will be.