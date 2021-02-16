Despite rolling blackouts pause, several Oklahomans still without power during Tuesday’s storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several Oklahomans are still without electricity and water heading into Tuesday night, as OG&E officials tell KFOR they are encountering several weather-related issues on their grid.

Choctaw and Guthrie residents were hit hard Tuesday afternoon. At one point, 5,000 Choctaw residents were without power and with zero answers.

“It’s 56.1 degrees for our surface temperature,” Mercedes Hall said.

For Hall, a mother who lives in Choctaw, it’s 50 degrees and dropping inside her home. She tells KFOR her power has been off for 10 hours and counting.

“We are going to pack a bag and try to get a hotel or stay somewhere else,” Hall said.

It was a domino effect in Choctaw.

According to OG&E, rolling blackouts in the morning turned into a transformer blowout. Then, as the evening continued, OG&E says they ran into a weather-related substation issue connected to Choctaw, Harrah and some Newalla residents.

Choctaw resident Laura Williams was told by OG&E her power would come on before 3 p.m.

“I called at 3 p.m. and then they said 4:30 p.m. and so on,” Laura Williams said.

However, seven hours later, Laura is still without power.

“We are hitting the negatives again tonight,” Williams said. “So, we are calling neighbors and asking them if they need anything.”

Guthrie mom Andrea Varselona was without power for six hours. Varselona says she had to get creative by draping bed sheets to keep her house warm.

“There was no preperation for it,” Andrea Verselon said.

As of Tuesday at 9 p.m., OG&E officials confirm it’s still in Level 2 of the Alert System and no rolling blackouts are planned, as of right now. However, things could change into the night. OG&E also confirms crews are on scene Tuesday night at the substation in Choctaw, actively trying to restore power.

OG&E officials tell KFOR they are currently trying to restore power at a nearby affected substation. On non-weather days, OG&E could switch affected residents to a different substation for a short time. However, due to today’s extreme weather event, the grid is on overload. They have crews actively working and hope to have power restored by 1 a.m.