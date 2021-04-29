Destructive hailstorm leaves Oklahomans scrambling for property repairs

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents and business owners woke Thursday morning to massive damage from Wednesday night’s violent hailstorm.

“It’s looking pretty bad as we’re driving home and looking at houses, and windows and cars,” said Kristi Canfield, a resident in Norman.

The severity of the damage was shocking to many.

“The trailer’s destroyed completely. I don’t know what we’re gonna do,” said Whitney Provenzano, another resident.

Giant, baseball and tennis ball-sized hail rained down in Norman Wednesday night.

The wind picked up and the storm was full force before many knew what was coming.

“As soon as I saw how big that hail was, I got our dogs, and I ran into the bathroom just to get away from all the windows,” said Baylee Canfield, who was home alone during the storm.

“Just out of nowhere. All of the sudden we started hearing big time hail,” said Robert Horner, a homeowner in Norman.

Horner’s home, which he has lived in since 1997, is now tattered from the violent hail.



He says he was up until one in the morning trying to cover windows to protect the inside from rain.

Early Thursday morning, he was back at it at the crack of dawn to temporarily cover the windows with plywood.

“We got up at 5:30 this morning to start the cleanup and get somebody to come over,” said Horner.

For many, the damage is overwhelming. Some say they don’t have the resources to begin to repair the shattered windows or water damage in their homes.

“Anything that has importance is in her room and it’s water damaged. I don’t know how we’re gonna get the window fixed. It’s really bad,” said Provenzano.

If you have yet to report damage to your personal property, you can report it here.