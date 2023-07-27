NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A Norman mom and her 10-month-old son went missing for a couple of days before being found in Houston on Thursday, but the details behind their disappearance remain unknown.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol put out an Amber Alert for 23-year-old Alyssia Lee and 10-month-old Ka’Marion Lee on Wednesday.

Officials say that they were last seen near a residence at Southeast 29th and Lindsey Avenue in Norman on Friday.

Family told police communications between them cut off Sunday, which is unusual for them.

According to OHP, Alyssia was considered missing and endangered.

The Amber Alert was canceled Thursday around 1:30 a.m. after officials say the two were found safe in Houston, Texas.

After the announcement of the two being found, no updates were released as to why they went missing or what led up to the moment they were found.

The original poster when the Amber Alert was issued. {OHP}

When asked about why an Amber Alert was issued Norman Police Department Public Information Officer Sarah Jensen responded, “Investigators had evidence and information that the child and mother could be in imminent danger.”

Alyssia’s mother, Brandy Conrad sounded the alarm the second she knew they were missing.

“I am just so thankful for all of the officers that took the time to try and find them,” said Conrad.

She was hesitant to speak to any media because it is still an ongoing investigation but she was determined to let them know how much she appreciated everyone’s efforts.

“Everyone throughout Oklahoma, including the news media that did so much to try and find them, thank you so much,” said Conrad. “The detectives, NPD, they worked so fast and they got other agencies involved and I am so thankful that they were able to find them safe.”

Alyssia’s father, James Lee found the courage to talk on the matter as well, “I also want to thank the entire state of Oklahoma. The people who showed concern and support throughout this process.”

As to what happened between the Lee’s disappearance and reappearance, it is still unclear.

Norman Police made clear that the situation is still an ongoing investigation.

Conrad and James both would not go into detail about any other details either, saying that it was an ongoing investigation.

