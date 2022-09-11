Oklahoma City (KFOR)- The Oklahoma County Detention Center confirms an inmate died early Sunday morning.

John Basco was found unresponsive in his cell around 3:52 a.m. by a detention officer who was doing cite checks, said the OCDC.

The officer called for medical help and emergency response and they immediately began life saving efforts, said the detention center.

Basco was pronounced dead at approximately 4:06 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, the OCDC said.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will make the final decision on what caused Basco’s death and OSBI will assist in the investigation, said the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Basco was booked into the detention center September 8, 2022. He was 48 years old.

This is an ongoing investigation.