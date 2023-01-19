OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -Detectives are asking for the victims in an alleged assault to come forward.

On Jan. 14, detectives with the Oklahoma City Police Department learned about an assault at a drive-thru convenience store near N.W. 10th and Meridian.

Investigators say the people inside a GMC SUV were attacked by a person in a black sedan while the cars were stopped in line.

Officials say the owner of the convenience store attempted to intervene and was assaulted.

The victims and the alleged suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

Now, police are asking for the victims to come forward and share their account of the attack.

If you were the people in the GMC, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.