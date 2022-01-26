Detectives searching for shooting suspect from February murder

OKCPD on the scene of a shooting that occurred Saturday morning on the 100 block of NW 80th St.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It has been almost a year, and Oklahoma City detectives say they are still trying to find a gunman who killed a local teen.

On February 20, 2021, Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting near N.W. 80th and Robinson.

When officers arrived, they learned that 17-year-old Prince Fuller had been shot. Tragically, the teenager died from his injuries.

“He hasn’t been in any trouble with the police. He appears to be a good man, young man, who unfortunately lost his life on February 20th,” said Detective Lance Bemo, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “He was a good student. There’s nothing to indicate that he was involved in any kind of drug activity, any gang activity. He just met a girl from Oklahoma City, but we just don’t know why he was killed.”

Authorities were able to obtain surveillance footage of a young man running from the scene, but detectives have not been able to identify him.

Surveillance footage taken from the scene

“We haven’t had anybody call to let us know who this person is, and we really need the community’s help on this case,” said Bemo.

Bemo says some people have said they “aren’t snitches,” but he stresses that coming forward with information is simply the right thing.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.