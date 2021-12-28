Detention officer fired after Oklahoma County detainee’s death

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A detention officer at the Oklahoma County Detention Center has been fired after a detainee’s death.

Around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, officials say 40-year-old Gabriel Yalartai was found trying to commit suicide in his cell.

After he was discovered, staff and medical personnel began life saving efforts.

However, Yalartai was pronounced dead.

Now, officials say a detention officer who failed to conduct site checks on Yalarti during his shift has been fired.

“Preliminary indications of misconduct in this case may lead to charges against the detention officer. Staff must and will be held accountable for not following policies and procedures,” Greg Williams, CEO of the Oklahoma County Detention Center, said in a statement.