Detention officers save Oklahoma inmate overdosing on opioids

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Staff members at an Oklahoma detention center are credited with saving the life of an inmate.

On Sept. 22, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested Antonio Breck and took him to the Wagoner County Detention Center.

When Breck arrived at the detention center, investigators say he was combative and was erratic. As he was booked into the center, staff members realized Breck was having a medical emergency.

Detention officers immediately started rendering aid and soon realized that he was overdosing on opioids.

At that point, Wagoner County detention officers L. Chandler and F. Martinez administered Narcan to Breck, which restored his breathing.

“I am very proud of my Wagoner County Detention Center staff. They responded to an inmate that was having a medical emergency quickly and provided life saving measures to save this inmates life. Additionally, I would like to thank the Cherokee Nation Regional Prevention Office for providing the Narcan that our Deputies and Detention Staff use in these types of situations,” said Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott.

Breck was arrested on complaints of receiving, possessing and concealing a stolen vehicle, and receiving, possessing and concealing stolen property.