OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Old Paris Flea Market’s only indoor dog seller, Deuce Ranch LLC, has sold sick dogs to customers nationwide.

KFOR investigated viewer claims about the Old Paris Flea Market allowing for the sale of sick dogs by outdoor vendors.

Nearly two weeks later, the broker for Deuce Ranch LLC, Donnie Grenier, told KFOR the flea market’s management team decided to do away with outdoor dog vendors for the time being.

Grenier said he couldn’t believe what the flea market’s outdoor vendors got away with and that the market’s management allowed it to happen.

However, an Old Paris Flea Market customer of his said she bought a dog from Grenier that had severe health issues.

News 4 searched through Facebook for anything relating to Deuce Ranch LLC, and a post from Puppy Mill Free Texas popped up from 2017 with 150 comments dating as far back as five years ago. The most recent comment being from two weeks ago.

News 4 followed up with a few of the comments and heard back from people in California, Texas and Kansas City. All of which gave the same story of getting a dog who had a severe illness from Deuce Ranch LLC or someone currently associated with the business.

One Deuce Ranch LLC customer, Beverly Calahan bought what she thought was a purebred mix of Pomeranian and Chihuahua back in January 2021.

Calahan purchased the dog from “Dog Alley,” which she said is a line of trucks selling dogs from the back of their car at a Lott, Texas, flea market.

Calahan wasn’t looking for a dog but said it was an “instant connection” with the one she saw and she felt “blessed” to have seen her.

Photo from Beverly Calahan

Photo from Beverly Calahan

Photo from Beverly Calahan Pictures of Beverly Calahan’s dog, Dolly Rose.

Calahan purchased the dog from Deuce Ranch LLC for $600, and with that, she received a “shot record” showing which shots the dog was up-to-date on and when they were administered.

Calahan said the first few days were the “best,” but that it quickly turned sour.

While away at work, Calahan’s dog sitter claimed the dog “wasn’t acting right,” so she rushed home to check on her.

“I came home and she just wasn’t coming to me. She was just laying around, not like moving,” said Calahan. “All of sudden, she just threw up – and she’s little, she was tiny – this enormous amount of worms that stretched out longer than her.”

Confused and worried, Calahan said she called around to a multitude of vets in her area but no one was open other than an emergency clinic.

“We waited in our car from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. They took her in and started running all kinds of testing on her,” added Calahan.

After rounds of testing, Calahan said the vet diagnosed her dog with roundworms and parvovirus.

“How is this possible? You know, how can this puppy that has not even been alive that long have roundworms to this severe of a case, plus parvo?” Calahan asked her vet.

Calahan said she spent thousands of dollars trying to save her dog, but eventually she had to euthanize her as she kept getting worse. “She was suffering,” she said.

Beverly Calahan’s vet records for Dolly Rose.

Calahan said the clinic who treated her dog planted a tree in her honor and sent a sympathy card as well.

Elizabeth Cawthern moved from Maryland to Dallas a couple years ago.

On their drive down, Cawthern said she and her husband noticed a small shop on the side of I-75 selling dogs. That shop being Deuce Ranch LLC.

Cawthern said against her better judgement, they stopped to look and found an English Bulldog they ended up taking home.

“We fell in love with her. I mean, we’ve waited, like six years to introduce a new dog to our family. You know, we’ve had a dog for seven years now, and we’ve just waited to find the perfect fit and, you know, everybody fell in love with her,” added Cawthern.

The deposit was $500, but the total price through installments would have been $6,500.

Cawthern asked for a copy of their contract, but she claims a Deuce Ranch LLC representative “refused” to give her one; all she had was proof of purchase and an “unofficial” shot record the business gave her.

Cawthern said she noticed her new dog had a runny nose, but “other than that, she seemed okay.”

It wasn’t until two days later Cawthern said her dog became very sick and started to have breathing problems.

“She ended up having pneumonia, but they also said because we had X-rays and blood work done, she had a trachea, like it was a congenital defect. Her trachea was, like, really narrow, and my vet mentioned that’s, like, a common problem with over breeding, that they develop this like really small trachea, so any time they get sick, they’ll essentially like get pneumonia because they have nowhere for that stuff to go,” said Cawthern.

Elizabeth Cawthern’s vet records for her dog, Lyla.

Cawthern also said her dog had a spinal defect, according to X-rays.

Cawthern added she spent well over $600 treating her new dog, but it unfortunately became too much of a financial burden.

“We actually ended up returning her because by the time we found out that she was sick and that my vet couldn’t treat her anymore, she was going to send her to a specialist,” said Cawthern. “We just couldn’t take on that finance, you know, it wasn’t what we signed up for, especially buying a dog for $6,500. Like you wouldn’t expect to take on that type of, like, sickness, so we ended up returning her.”

Cawthern and her husband drove a two hour round trip to return the dog.

Once back at Deuce Ranch LLC, Cawthern said her situation got worse.

A Deuce Ranch LLC representative allegedly jammed peanut butter down the dog’s throat to show she was fine.

That representative then called Grenier to let him know about the return of the dog, according to Cawthern.

“He actually spoke with my husband and was, like, extremely aggressive towards him and just insisted that we should pick another dog and move on about our contract and keep this contract with them. It was terrible,” said Cawthern.

Cawthern said they threatened Grenier with a lawsuit because they didn’t plan on paying the rest of their contract after returning the dog.

“He’s just basically like, ‘Well, good luck. I’m with USDA and I know the judges here and just basically like, good luck seeing you in court.’ He just knew the judges and, you know, they’d side with him,” stated Cawthern.

Cawthern didn’t pick another dog from Deuce Ranch LLC and said she never got her $500 deposit back either. She also never followed through with a lawsuit.

Cawthern filed a claim against the transaction, but said Grenier sent their contract back to her bank and the claim was denied.

Calahan didn’t receive any of the money back either and said she wanted justice for her dog, Dolly Rose.

“I took them to court. They did not show up for court, so I went to the judge and pleaded my case. I won the case, so she [the judge] put in a default judgement and served them,” said Calahan.

Calahan said she had text messages between her and Deuce Ranch LLC representatives, vet records and proof of purchase.

Although Calahan won her case, she said nothing happened beyond that, that justice was never served.

However, what has recently happened is both Grenier and a family member of his, Tiffany Harvey [formerly Grenier, according to Facebook] have been listed on the 2022 Horrible Hundred list on the Humane Society of the United States’ website.

The last time News 4 spoke with Grenier about his involvement with Harvey’s business, Ace Deuce Ranch, he said he had nothing to do with it.

Grenier was listed as a possible business partner of Harvey’s.

“What we do when assembling this report is we go to unimpeachable, solid, 100 percent reliable USDA inspection reports and inspection reports from state agriculture departments,” said HSUS representative, John Goodwin. “When someone goes into the horrible report, this is not based on our opinion, this is based on what a completely objective source documented when walking between the rows and rows of dogs that are kept in cages.”

In the list, Harvey was found guilty of having an expired kennel license, excess feces and urine in cages with nursing mothers, that extra feces and urine attracting a multitude of flies, and losing two mother dogs and a puppy to a trailer fire.

HSUS’s findings came straight from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The date of this report is from Sept. 23, 2021.

News 4 spoke with dog rescuer and Kansas City resident, Shay Broockerd, who said she saved an Aussie dog from a fire. The original owner couldn’t take care of the dog anymore, so Broockerd said she stepped up.

Broockerd said she didn’t know where the original owner had purchased him from until she was given what looked like “legit” papers.

The proof of purchase Broockerd was given showed the dog was from Ace Deuce Ranch.

Broockerd told KFOR the dog would chew away at his skin, had panic attacks, along with other health issues.

Over the years, Broockerd and her husband claim to have spent between $15,000 and $20,000 in treating the dog.

The dog is still alive today, but Broockerd said she has to give her dog over five pills a day to ensure he doesn’t resort back to his previous health conditions.

Broockard said she never thought to call Ace Deuce Ranch or Harvey as it wouldn’t have done her any good because the damage was already done.

Harvey was also fined $550 for allegedly shipping a puppy to a buyer without the necessary health records and allegedly making fraudulent claims about the dog’s breed, according to a HSUS report.

Records of the complaint state that the puppy was shipped via airline to the buyer, although there is no indication that the breeder is USDA-licensed (per an HSUS review of the USDA license list on April 6, 2017), which would be a requirement for any breeder with five or more breeding female dogs who ships puppies sight-unseen.

When Goodwin was told Grenier said he had no involvement with Harvey’s business and that he would be contacting his attorney, he said, “We welcome anyone to challenge us on it because they will lose.”

On a business card Grenier has handed out at the Old Paris Flea Market, Harvey is listed as the point of contact for “QA-Information.”

A July 2021 USDA inspection on Deuce Ranch LLC shows Grenier was cited for having broken wires in two of his cages, which could injure a dog.

“Protruding wires can cause significant injury for the dogs. Keep in mind these are small enclosures, so the dogs can only take a couple of steps in either direction. And if going a few steps in one direction can lead them towards a sharp protruding wire, that’s how you get an eye damage. That’s how you get skin lacerations and infections,” added Goodwin.

Goodwin said they have received complaints about both Grenier and Harvey.

News 4 has reached out to both Grenier and Harvey for comment, but neither have responded.