SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A developer did not hesitate to help his community after a tornado in Seminole caused significant damage to several town houses he had under construction.

“This is the first tornado that Seminole’s really seen, that’s touched down and come through. All the damage that it’s done, it’s devastating,” said Brandon Streater, the owner and developer of the town houses.

The tornado wreaked havoc across Seminole Wednesday night and pulverized Streater’s town houses, nearly destroying them.

Brandon Streater’s town houses after being hit by a tornado. Photo from KFOR.

Construction will have to start from scratch once development of the town houses resumes.

“We were about eight to nine months to completion and now we’re two years out at best,” Streater said.

The tornado reduced large structures into piles of debris, toppled trees and tore down power lines. Amid personal loss, Streater jumped into action to help others.

Tornado damage in Seminole, Oklahoma 5.4.22 Photo KFOR.

He brought machinery to Seminole’s downtown area, where the tornado inflicted massive damage, to help clear roads and get the area back to where it can “shake and bake as a town again.”

Streater told KFOR he and a few crew members will be helping out all night and that his 10-man crew will be helping out starting early Thursday morning.

Wednesday’s tornado was an unprecedented weather event in Seminole, and while the town took a hard hit, it’s going to come back stronger, Streater said.

“Our town’s growing right now, it really is,” he said. “We have new housing, a brand new high school, and for this to hit, it is devastating, but we’re going to clean up and we’re going to build back bigger and better.”