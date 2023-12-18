OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A California-based developer wants to make dramatic changes to the Downtown Oklahoma City skyline.

One of his aspirations includes a residential skyscraper more than twice the size of the Devon Tower. However, that’s only if the rest of the puzzle goes according to plan.

“I think we’re getting on the radar for some of these types of developers to start looking at our market and thinking, ‘Could this work here?'” said Kenton Tsoodle, CEO & President of the Alliance for Economic Development of OKC.

Tsoodle spoke to News 4 about the plans for the Boardwalk at Bricktown. He said California developer, Scot Matteson, has been working on the plans for over a year with the alliance and the man who developed lower Bricktown. Matteson is preparing to file zoning applications later this month.

Right now, the plan is to build a 22-story hotel, two 23-level residential towers, along with restaurants and shops on top of parking garages. That’s set to start in 2024.

Tsoodle said the Oklahoma City Council has already approved the incentive package with up to $200 million of tax increment financing, which will be paid after the construction of the first two apartments.

“If they don’t build anything the city doesn’t give them a dime. So, it’s really no risk to the city or the tax payer. They would get a portion of their property taxes and sales taxes back each year, up to 200-million-dollars,” said Tsoodle. “But, they’re required to build at least 500-million dollars worth of development at least 9-hundred residential units in addition to that hotel and some of the other amenities.”

Then, if the finances and demand look good, developers may start on a 134-story apartment skyscraper.

“That would be more than double the size of the Devon tower,” said Tsoodle. “To some, it may look out of place To others it might be, you know, something that really is a statement piece for the city.”

If not, the developers would go with something resembling the other buildings.

Now, the developer has to ask the city council if they can build something that tall and get the designs approved.

“Why would we limit their dreams?” said Tsoodle.