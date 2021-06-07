Developing: Oklahoma authorities investigate after body found in shallow grave in Bethany

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – State and local officials are investigating Monday after a body was found in a shallow grave near a home in Bethany.

Officials were called to a home near NW 30th and Rockwell Monday afternoon after a decomposed body was discovered in a shallow grave and covered in a tarp.

Officials with Bethany Police and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are both on scene to investigate.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story, refresh often for updates.