OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Devon Energy employees gathered at the Oklahoma City Memorial Museum to complete a solemn task in preparation for the upcoming 2022 Remembrance Ceremony.

The volunteers cleaned the 168 chairs across the Field of Empty Chairs, which stand in tribute to the 168 people, including 19 children, killed in the Oklahoma City Bombing on the morning of April 19, 1995.

The Remembrance Ceremony will be from 8:30-10 a.m. Tuesday, April 19 at 620 N. Harvey Ave.

The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum Facebook page shared pictures of the cleanup event, which are featured in the below gallery:

Field of Empty Chairs cleanup. Photo from OKC Memorial Museum Facebook page.

Field of Empty Chairs cleanup. Photo from OKC Memorial Museum Facebook page.

Field of Empty Chairs cleanup. Photo from OKC Memorial Museum Facebook page.

Field of Empty Chairs cleanup. Photo from OKC Memorial Museum Facebook page.

Field of Empty Chairs cleanup. Photo from OKC Memorial Museum Facebook page.

Field of Empty Chairs cleanup. Photo from OKC Memorial Museum Facebook page.

KFOR will air the Remembrance Ceremony live on television and will have a live stream at KFOR.com.