OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “The Nutcracker,” a classic tale many are fond of, will have major enhancements for its 2024 performance in Oklahoma City.

The 2024 performance will feature new costumes and set designs, according to the OKC Ballet.

Image courtesy OKC Ballet

Officials say the 2024 production of “The Nutcracker” will offer a fresh take on the classic tale, diverging from conventional renditions to emphasize the growth of multiple characters besides Clara for another level of depth to the narrative.

Set designer Michael Raiford shared the production will be set in early 20th-century Europe with art nouveau design elements.

“The scenic elements will invite the viewer into a familiar, warm, holiday gathering, then whisk them off to new adventures in a wintery wonderland. We have set this new imagining in the Art Nouveau era of the early 20th century, a time of beautiful, curved lines that embrace nature,” said Raiford. “Imagine the graceful swirls of a snow flurry and the whimsical feel of cake decorations and treats! Combined with imaginative costumes, this will create a beautiful setting for a touching tale to unfold. This production will have a fresh twist on iconic images that all ages can enjoy together!”

Image courtesy Devon Energy.

Award-winning international costume designer Holly Hynes discussed the plans for her fresh look into this classic tale.

“The costumes for OKC’s Nutcracker will beautifully capture the charm and elegance of 1906 life. Diverging from Hoffman’s traditional tale, we’ll embark on Ryan’s innovative retelling as the story unfolds. Picture the grand house’s drawing room filled with rich velvets and silks decorating dancing couples transforming into an imaginative battlefield for Clara, where quirky pirate mice engage in a dreamlike skirmish against boys from the party militia,” said Hynes. “This whimsical journey continues into the luscious Land of Sweets, traversing a snowy voyage alongside Clara and her siblings. We’ll feature dessert-inspired costumes from various countries, blending the familiar with the unusual. It’s the timeless story we know, infused with delightful new twists.”

Tickets are on sale for 2023’s performances on the Civic Center Music Hall’s website.