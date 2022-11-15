OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, the state’s official theatre, will kick off things with festive celebrations this year as Devon Energy announced $1 million gift toward next year’s production of A Christmas Carol.

Devon has supported Lyric’s annual holiday production for two decades while performances have been outdoor and indoor. In honoring to help spread a message of supporting the arts community Devon is moving forth with the opportunity to enhance the experience for the performers and audience.

“Attending Lyric’s A Christmas Carol is a beloved holiday tradition for many in our community, and the story reminds us about the importance of generosity,” said Devon President and CEO Rick Muncrief.

“We’re excited about next year’s return to an indoor stage with a larger cast, new costumes and a set that will dazzle audiences like never before,” said Lyric Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron. Lyric Board President Monica Wittrock thanked Devon for its commitment to the arts.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt noted the importance of the arts to economic development. “People travel from across the state to see A Christmas Carol each year, and that will be even more true with the enhancements made possible by this gift,” said Holt. “Oklahoma City is lucky to be the home of the state’s official theatre and a vibrant arts community. Without world-class cultural offerings, we can’t build the economy and the city we want to have. Our community is fortunate to have champions like Devon, who understand the importance of the arts.”

Tickets to the 2022 production of A Christmas Carol at the Harn Homestead are available at lyrictheatreokc.com.