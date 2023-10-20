OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The long-awaited Devon Ice Rink has announced its opening date for its 12th year at the Myriad Botanical Gardens.

According to officials, the ice rink will be open to the public from November 17 through February 4, 2024.

Devon Ice Rink 2022. Image courtesy Myriad Botanical Gardens.

“We are thrilled to embark on our 12th skating season at the Gardens,” said Maureen Heffernan, President, and CEO of the Myriad Botanical Gardens.

All skaters are welcome regardless of skill level. The rink is available for public-skating, private parties, or other winter activities, officials say.

“Ice skating at the Devon Ice Rink is a fantastic activity for families – it’s something that can be enjoyed throughout the entire winter. We extend our sincere gratitude to Devon Energy for making this magical experience possible. It provides a delightful outlet for children with cabin fever, adds excitement to the visit of out-of-town guests, and there’s no better location to revel in this winter wonderland.”

For hours and admission prices, visit myriadgardens.org/devonicerink.