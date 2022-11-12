OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Devon Ice Rink is delaying their opening until Wednesday, November 16.

The Devon Ice Rink at Myriad Gardens officially opens November 16 from 3-9 p.m. The ice rink will be open this season from November 16-January 29.

The ice rink’s general hours are:

  • Monday-Thursday 3-9 p.m.
  • Friday 3-11 p.m.
  • Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
  • Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Admission prices are:

  • $14 per person with skate rental
  • $9 per person without skate rental
  • $9 per person for military
  • $10 per person with skate rental for Garden Members
  • Group rate (10+ guests) is $10 with skate rental. Advanced reservation is required.

For more information, please visit the Devon Ice Rink’s website.