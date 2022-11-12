OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Devon Ice Rink is delaying their opening until Wednesday, November 16.
The Devon Ice Rink at Myriad Gardens officially opens November 16 from 3-9 p.m. The ice rink will be open this season from November 16-January 29.
The ice rink’s general hours are:
- Monday-Thursday 3-9 p.m.
- Friday 3-11 p.m.
- Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
- Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Admission prices are:
- $14 per person with skate rental
- $9 per person without skate rental
- $9 per person for military
- $10 per person with skate rental for Garden Members
- Group rate (10+ guests) is $10 with skate rental. Advanced reservation is required.
For more information, please visit the Devon Ice Rink’s website.