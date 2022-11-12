OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Devon Ice Rink is delaying their opening until Wednesday, November 16.

The Devon Ice Rink at Myriad Gardens officially opens November 16 from 3-9 p.m. The ice rink will be open this season from November 16-January 29.

The ice rink’s general hours are:

Monday-Thursday 3-9 p.m.

Friday 3-11 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Admission prices are:

$14 per person with skate rental

$9 per person without skate rental

$9 per person for military

$10 per person with skate rental for Garden Members

Group rate (10+ guests) is $10 with skate rental. Advanced reservation is required.

For more information, please visit the Devon Ice Rink’s website.