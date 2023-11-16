OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Devon Ice Rink will open Friday, November 17 through Sunday, February 4 at the Myriad Botanical Gardens.

The 5,000 sq. ft. Devon Ice Rink is open seven days a week, offering daily public skating, private parties, and a host of other winter activities.

“We are thrilled to embark on our 12th skating season at the Gardens,” said Maureen Heffernan, President and CEO of the Myriad Botanical Gardens. “Ice skating at the Devon Ice Rink is a fantastic activity for families – it’s something that can be enjoyed throughout the entire winter. We extend our sincere gratitude to Devon Energy for making this magical experience possible. It provides a delightful outlet for children with cabin fever, adds excitement to the visit of out-of-town guests, and there’s no better location to revel in this winter wonderland.”

Admission

Myriad Botanical Gardens members skate for $10, includes skate rental

$14 per person, includes skate rental

$9 per person if you bring your own skates

$9 per person for military, includes ice skate rental

Group Rate (10 or more guests) is $10, including skates. Advanced reservation required for groups.

$10 per hour w/ ID, penguin skate assistant

General Hours

Monday – Thursday: 3 – 9 p.m.

Friday: 3 – 11 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Holiday Hours

Thanksgiving Week November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 3 – 11 p.m. Sunday, November 26, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.



Winter Break and Holidays December 18 – December 23, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24, 12 – 6 p.m. Christmas Day, Monday, December 25, 12 – 6 p.m. December 26 – December 30, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. New Year’s Eve, Sunday, December 31, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, Jan. 15, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.



Learn more about the Devon Ice Rink on the Downtown in December website.