Devon Ice Rink to not open for skaters this season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s a tradition for many families during the holiday season, but organizers say the coronavirus pandemic has caused them to scale back on some popular events.
Organizers announced that they have been forced to scale back some popular Christmas activities and events.
“Unfortunately, we have decided we cannot open the Devon Ice Rink at Myriad Gardens this season along with our illuminations event in the Crystal Bridge,” a post read. “We hope you will still keep visiting Myriad Gardens on your holiday list of activities this season.”
