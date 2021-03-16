DHS accepting applications for home energy assistance program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahomans across the state brace for an increase in energy bills following a recent winter storm, Oklahoma Human Services says it will start accepting applications for assistance.

Beginning Tuesday, OKDHS will begin accepting online applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program Energy Crisis Assistance Program.

To be eligible for assistance, officials say you must have the following:

Households which have received a 72-hour cut-off notice at the time of application, or an active cut-off order from their utility provider

Written notice from their utility provider for new service establishment or service restoration with minimum requirement security deposit, carryover debt or other fees

Written notice from their utility provider for refusing to deliver additional fuel without a minimum requirement payment

Apply online at www.okdhslive.org

Households with a member who is Native American can apply for LIHEAP ECAP online at www.okdhslive.org or with their tribe.

In order to apply, you need your most recent utility bill information from the home, your ID, Social Security number, and verification of income.