DHS accepting applications for summer cooling assistance

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the temperatures start to climb outside, Oklahomans are bracing for the jump in energy bills.

In the midst of a global pandemic and economic crisis, it can be difficult for families to make ends meet and stay cool this summer.

Oklahoma Human Services says it will begin taking online applications on Tuesday, June 16 for summer cooling assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Officials say that many households that are receiving public assistance through OKDHS have already been preauthorized to receive summer cooling assistance. If you have been preauthorized, you will receive a letter stating that you are preauthorized and do not need to apply for the program.

Families who receive assistance but are not preauthorized have been notified by mail and should apply online.

The maximum monthly gross income allowed under the program is as follows:

1 person – $1,354

2 people – $1,832

3 people – $2,311

4 people – $2,790

5 people – $3,269

6 people – $3,748

7 people – $4,227

8 people – $4,705.

To apply, you will need your most recent cooling utility bill, an ID, Social Security number, and verification of income.