DHS encouraging providers to apply for CARES Act reimbursements for COVID-19 expenses

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Agency leaders at the Oklahoma Department of Human Services say they are advocating for CARES Act reimbursements for certain providers.

“Our community partners and providers have been a critical resource to our customers and to Oklahomans in general throughout the COVID-19 crisis,” said OKDHS Director Justin Brown. “Working together allows us to provide a deeper and more efficient impact to those who need us most, and we’re proud to be able to advocate for this funding opportunity for our providers.”

Officials say eligible providers who have incurred additional expenses for extra cleaning, personal protective equipment, and other extraordinary expenses due to COVID-19, are encouraged to apply for a reimbursement for those expenses.

Eligible providers should submit their funding opportunity form and upload required documentation online by July 31.

Providers will need to submit an Excel spreadsheet summarizing expenses incurred and a short narrative of the expense and copies of receipts and paid invoices.

Eligible providers include:

All licensed child care providers (OKDHS subsidy contract not required)

Licensed youth services agencies (Office of Juvenile Affairs or OKDHS contractor)

Adult day centers (OKDHS contractor)

Developmental Disabilities Services providers of residential and employment services (Waiver and/or OKDHS state funded)

Assisted living provers (OKDHS contractor)

ADVantage Waiver providers

State Plan Personal Care providers

Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) providers

Senior Nutrition Providers (AAA contractor)

In-home family stabilization and prevention providers (Child Welfare Contractor)

Child Advocacy Centers

Child Welfare Group Homes (OKDHS contractor.)

DHS officials say they cannot guarantee that CARES Act funding will be available for all eligible providers.

