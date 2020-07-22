DHS expanding program to provide school-based specialists to Oklahoma schools

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As districts across the state work to come up with plans to bring students back to school, Oklahoma Human Services says it is expanding a program to help local school districts.

The agency is expanding its School-Based Services Program, which will allow the agency and partnered schools to hire 40 more School-Based Specialists to support children and families across the state.

Through the partnership with local school districts, a specialist is placed in the schools to serve students, families, and staff in need.

“Our School-Based Specialists offer critical help and hope to communities by connecting students and their families to local and state resources,” said OKDHS Director Justin Brown. “This compassionate and professional support and collaboration with local school systems helps students navigate out-of-classroom obstacles that would affect their success in the classroom and allows teachers to focus on teaching.”

Schools interested in partnering should apply by Aug. 4.

“Schools will be in the midst of a global pandemic, and children will need extra supports more than ever,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said. ”OSDE’s Office of Student Support has helped define the role of the School-Based Specialist and the development of the application and selection process. We also worked with OKDHS and other stakeholders to develop the training for the selected applicants who will fill these much-needed positions.”

