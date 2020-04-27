DHS offering subsidized child care for Oklahomans searching for a job

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with Oklahoma Human Services say a program is in place to help Oklahomans who are searching for a job due to COVID-19.

As the coronavirus pandemic caused several businesses to close their doors, many employees were laid off from work.

Beginning May 1, Oklahoma Human Services will begin offering 60 days of subsidized child care to Oklahomans who are job searching due to the loss of employment during the crisis.

“Our most critical role at OKDHS is to serve our state’s children and families,” said OKDHS Director and Secretary of Human Services and Early Childhood Initiatives, Justin Brown. “We know that Oklahomans have been significantly impacted by the COVID crisis and we hope that this benefit will help support them as they get back on their feet.”

The funding for this program was made possible by a $50 million block grant through the federal CARES Act.

In order to take advantage of the 60-day subsidy, families must apply for child care benefits online and provide their final paystub.

If eligible, families will be approved for full-time care for their children.

Families must choose a child care provider who is licensed and contracted with OKDHS to accept subsidy payments. Available child care programs can be found using the Child Care Locator.