OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A large crowd gathered in southwest Oklahoma City Thursday evening to celebrate a Day of the Dead Celebration (Día de Muertos).

Historically rooted in the Mexican cultural tradition, the holiday underscores the diversity of Latino culture and usually involves a festive gathering in honor of friends and family members who have passed away.

While the Day of the Dead is traditionally celebrated on November 1 and 2, other days may be included, depending on the location.

It was the second year for the gathering at Resthaven Memory Gardens at S.W. 104th Street; organizers for the free event said it has grown to be one of the largest in the city.

“To our knowledge, there is currently no other funeral home or cemetery in Oklahoma City that hosts such a large-scale Día de Muertos celebration for community members to come

together and celebrate this incredibly special day,” said event organizers in a prior statement to the station.

This year’s celebration at the street featured an assortment of food and drink, activites for kids, traditional music and dancing, colorful art, and an opportunity to display photos and other trinkets to remember loved ones.

“This is an event that celebrates the diversity of cultures in our community. It is an opportunity for us to come together to be with our neighbors and enjoy this festive occasion,” organizers said.