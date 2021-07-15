Dick’s Sporting Goods donates hefty check to Oklahoma City Public Schools

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation made a substantial donation to Oklahoma City Public Schools.

The foundation donated $25,000 to the school district as part of their Sports Matter Program.

“We are very grateful to Dick’s Sporting Goods for helping us make a difference in our students’ lives,” said Todd Dilbeck, OKCPS District Athletic Director. “This donation is especially appreciated at this time as we come out of a very different school year and transition back to a sense of normalcy. Thank you to Dick’s Sporting Goods for investing in your community and future leaders.”

Photo provided by OKCPS.

Crystal Raymond, Media Relations Manager for OKCPS, said the money will be used for athletics programs across different grade levels.

“It can be used for anything from uniforms to equipment,” Raymond said.

There is a strong connection between athletics and academic success, according to Dick’s Sporting Goods personnel.

“At The Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation, we believe that sports make people better,” said Kari Sumpter, Community Marketing Manager, Dick’s Sporting Goods. “Sports build character, increase confidence, motivates kids to stay in school and aim for higher education; teaching life lessons that extend well beyond the playing field. We know the importance of getting kids back on the field when it’s safe to do so and are honored to support Oklahoma City Public School Athletics with $25,000 to help.”