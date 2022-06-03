OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Department of Health officials are trying to reach the person or persons who dropped off a litter of five baby skunks at a Bristow animal rescue on or about last Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

“It is important to connect to evaluate their safety risk, due to possible exposure to rabies,” said OSDH officials.

Rabies is a deadly viral disease spread from the saliva of infected mammals. According to the CDC, if a person does not receive the appropriate medical care after a potential rabies exposure, the virus can cause disease in the brain, ultimately resulting in death.

In Oklahoma, wild skunks are the main carrier of the rabies virus.

If you or someone you know may have come into direct contact with wild skunks, OSDH officials urge you to please call the OSDH Communicable Disease Epidemiologist-on-call at 405-426-8710, to determine if they need to receive treatment. This number is available to call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

