OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Last night’s lunar eclipse was a once-in-several-lifetimes event.

About 97% of the moon was within the Earth’s shadow during the peak of the eclipse, which lasted about three-and-a-half hours.

The entire event took nearly six hours.

The last time a partial lunar eclipse lasted that long was in 1440 – 581 years ago!

The next time an eclipse lasts like last night’s event won’t be until 2669.

The next total lunar eclipse, or “blood moon,” will occur May 15-16, 2022.