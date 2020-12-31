Different events to kick of the New Year in Downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Not one but two different New Year’s Eve celebrations are taking place in Downtown Oklahoma City on Thursday night, but one of them is doing things a little differently.

“We’re going to do our 2021 countdown at 7 p.m.,” said Stacey Aldridge, Scissortail Park Director of Marketing and Communications.

Scissortail Park is kicking off 2021 five hours early.

“We really do hope that this could be another option for families to be able to come out, celebrate early, go home if they want to, or hopefully next year Opening Night will be in person again,” Aldridge said.

The inaugural year of Scissortail Park’s Early Bird event will also include a short fireworks show.

“The Great Lawn is the best place to really see everything. Social distance really well. There’s plenty of space,” Aldridge said.

The incoming weather meant organizers had to cancel the live stage performances, although music will still be playing from speakers on site.

Some visitors made the rounds today in the chilly temps.

“Not many people around right now, so we thought we’d come check it out,” said Brian Mooney, who was visiting Scissortail Park with family.

“I kind of thought we should do that because of the kids, and we don’t want them to be out too late,” said Chasity Mooney.

For those staying in for the traditional midnight celebration, the Bricktown Ballpark’s opening night stars right at 7, but remember this year it’s virtual.

The five-hour event, hosted by the Arts Council of Oklahoma City, includes music performances, a mural competition and, of course, a midnight countdown to 2021. The full show can be found on the arts council’s website.

Both celebrations ready to welcome in the new year.

“We’re raising our hopes that 2021 is gonna be a great year,” Aldridge said.

The park will also have food trucks hot chocolate, coffee and s’mores to keep visitors warm.

They say the fireworks show will go on rain or shine.