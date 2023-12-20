OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Dignity Memorial Funeral Homes & Cemeteries in the Oklahoma City area is set to host a Toy Give Away on December 20 and December 21.
The event will giveaway over 2000 toys and each child will receive one toy.
Children ages 2-12 years old can come a get a toy and get their photo with Santa as well as with a Gingerbread Man, Holiday Moose and The Grinch!
Locations:
Hahn Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
6600 Broadway Ext.
Oklahoma City, OK
Toy Give Away – 10:00 AM – Noon on Wednesday, December 20th.
Chapel Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery
8701 NW Expressway
Oklahoma City, OK
Toy Give Away – 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM on Wednesday, December 20th.
Primrose Funeral Home (future location)
3901 N. Flood
Norman, OK 73069
Toy Give Away – 10:00 AM – Noon on Thursday, December 21st.
Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home Northeast
8805 NE 23rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73141
Toy Give Away – 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Thursday, December 22st.