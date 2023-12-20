OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Dignity Memorial Funeral Homes & Cemeteries in the Oklahoma City area is set to host a Toy Give Away on December 20 and December 21.

The event will giveaway over 2000 toys and each child will receive one toy.

Children ages 2-12 years old can come a get a toy and get their photo with Santa as well as with a Gingerbread Man, Holiday Moose and The Grinch!

Image courtesy Dignity Memorial Funeral Homes & Cemeteries in the Oklahoma

Locations:

Hahn Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors

6600 Broadway Ext.

Oklahoma City, OK

Toy Give Away – 10:00 AM – Noon on Wednesday, December 20th.

Chapel Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery

8701 NW Expressway

Oklahoma City, OK

Toy Give Away – 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM on Wednesday, December 20th .

Primrose Funeral Home (future location)

3901 N. Flood

Norman, OK 73069

Toy Give Away – 10:00 AM – Noon on Thursday, December 21st.

Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home Northeast

8805 NE 23rd

Oklahoma City, OK 73141

Toy Give Away – 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Thursday, December 22st .