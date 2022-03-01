OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Planning on grabbing dinner, lunch, breakfast or brunch? If you do, you can support an important cause while exploring some of Oklahoma City’s amazing cuisine this week.



During OKC Restaurant Week, you can dine out and fight hunger at local establishments across the metro. More than 50 restaurants are donating a portion of their proceeds go to the regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.



Summer Kannady, the general manager at Hatch Early Mood Food in Chisholm Creek, said she’s excited to support the cause.



“I have goose bumps! So, as a person who has literally gone to the regional bank to pick up food whenever I was a child, I’ve been homeless and filled with hunger before,” Kannady said.



Oklahoma is the fourth hungriest state in the nation, according to the Regional Food Bank.

The organization said every dollar donated helps provide four meals for Oklahomans living with hunger.



“I feel like Oklahoma City has forever supported us, and we want to give back to our community and let our community know that we care about not only just the people that come into Hatch, but everybody as a community as a whole,” Kannady said.

OKC Restaurant Week runs through Sunday, March 6.

For a full list of participating restaurants or to donate directly to fight hunger in Oklahoma, click here.